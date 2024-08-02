Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.09. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $10,417,805. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

