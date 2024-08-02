Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $313,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 36.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $914,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 65.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.