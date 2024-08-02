Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,981. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

