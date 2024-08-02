Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,577. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.