Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,163 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

