Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,093,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 466.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 138,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.8 %

EXEL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 1,506,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

