Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,129 shares of company stock worth $33,720,377. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

CSL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.58. 399,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,580. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.