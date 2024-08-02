Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,080 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,448,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 885.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 213,347 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. 4,483,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

