Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,253 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. 1,980,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

