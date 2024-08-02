Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

DRI stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.