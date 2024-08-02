Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.36

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLREGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1526170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 170,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.