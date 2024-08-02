Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.36

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1526170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 170,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

