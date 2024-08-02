Raymond James Upgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.32.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $19.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average of $360.69. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

