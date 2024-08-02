Raymond James Upgrades Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to “Outperform”

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

