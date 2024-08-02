Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.96. Radware shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6,153 shares.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $986.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Radware by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

