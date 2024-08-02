Qubic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.11 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $232.11 million and $5.56 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 107,929,085,183,500 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000019 USD and is up 15.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,903,779.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.