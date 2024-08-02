QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.88. 6,666,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,439. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.