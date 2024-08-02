QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.27. 5,646,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,543. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.92. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

