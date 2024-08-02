Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen updated its FY24 guidance to $2.16 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 625,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.