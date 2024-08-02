PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $172.05. 1,301,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,609. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.