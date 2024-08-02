Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PVBC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

