ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.79

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.79, but opened at $66.98. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 18,472,467 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $5,141,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.