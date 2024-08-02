ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.79

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.79, but opened at $66.98. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 18,472,467 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
