Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.23 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $4.23, Zacks reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 131.69% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. Guggenheim began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.