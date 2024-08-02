Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 296,900 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Precision BioSciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 131.69%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTIL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 573,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.29% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

