Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.06.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.59. 956,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.65. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of C$22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

