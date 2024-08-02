PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 610,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

