PotCoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00110799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011129 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

