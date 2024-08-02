Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $2,361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 14,094.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Griffon by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Down 2.1 %

GFF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 518,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,583. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.