Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.14. 1,167,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.73.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

