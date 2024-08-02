Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1,733.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average is $175.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.