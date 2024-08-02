Plato Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 1,615,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor



TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

