Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,329 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $143,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $15.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.96. 324,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,151. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.86.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

