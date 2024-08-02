Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 471.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 12.3 %

Powell Industries stock traded down $22.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 867,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

