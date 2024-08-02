Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,698 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Up 1.5 %

Insulet stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.25. 548,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

