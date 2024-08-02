Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 998 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2,217.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $997.75.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $34.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $942.36. 565,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,327. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $925.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.81.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

