Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

PAA stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

