Piper Sandler Boosts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $27.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.04 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.