Pineridge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $5.29 on Thursday, reaching $207.51. 6,942,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.