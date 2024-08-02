Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 92713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PNE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. The stock has a market cap of C$321.22 million, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $19,170 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

