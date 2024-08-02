PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.36), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.50 and a beta of 0.74.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.