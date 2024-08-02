Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.