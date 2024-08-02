PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

PetroFrontier Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 78.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Get PetroFrontier alerts:

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.