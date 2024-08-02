Peter Rahmer Sells 13,708 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 241,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.