Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $490.90

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490.90 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.28), with a volume of 774818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.30).

Personal Assets Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,763.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.13.

Personal Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

