Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Perdoceo Education has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $23.56. 88,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

