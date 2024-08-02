Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Perdoceo Education has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.