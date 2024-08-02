PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $2,269,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $4,342,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $189.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

