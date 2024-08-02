Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Penumbra updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.9 %

PEN stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.76. The company had a trading volume of 151,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

