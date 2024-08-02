PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 1.4% Higher

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.40 and last traded at $130.69. 1,528,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,384,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.