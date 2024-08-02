PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.880-3.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY24 guidance to Low to mid-teens EPS.
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
