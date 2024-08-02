Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.87. 74,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

